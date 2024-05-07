Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. 785,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,054,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Rigetti Computing Trading Down 7.2 %
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 625.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing
In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 75,599 shares of company stock worth $142,830 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 123,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
