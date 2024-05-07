Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 625.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. On average, analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rigetti Computing Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGTI shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
