Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 483 ($6.07) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 605 ($7.60) to GBX 650 ($8.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 602.67 ($7.57).

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 543.60 ($6.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,265.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 603 ($7.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 543.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 539.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

In other Rightmove news, insider Alison Dolan sold 25,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.14), for a total transaction of £143,459.76 ($180,225.83). Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

