RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $584.5-$587.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.78 million. RingCentral also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.59-$3.67 EPS.
Shares of RNG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 928,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,825. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
