Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Position Cut by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,581 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 13.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,416 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 39,994,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,821,465. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

