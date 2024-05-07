Robert Arsov Sells 35,000 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $241,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,173,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,851,662.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $239,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $234,580.40.

On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $235,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Arsov sold 40,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $288,400.00.

Rumble Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 418,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.88. Rumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RUM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Rumble by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rumble in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rumble by 1,270.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.