Robert W. Baird Cuts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $69.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

FAST stock opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 110,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $640,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 41.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

