Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

