Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Announces Earnings Results

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab USA updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RKLB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 4,797,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175,195. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on RKLB. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

