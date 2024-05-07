Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $5.45

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.45 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RKLB. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,626,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,540. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,949 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,362 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,596 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,391 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 151,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

