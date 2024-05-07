Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 95,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,299. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80.
In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,476,424 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
