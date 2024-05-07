Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 95,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,299. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,476,424 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get Our Latest Report on RCKT

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.