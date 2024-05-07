Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-11.00 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.