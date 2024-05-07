Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.53 and last traded at $60.25. 620,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,693,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,751 shares of company stock worth $4,375,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

