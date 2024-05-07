Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.62

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.62 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 29170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

A number of research firms have commented on ROL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,553,000 after buying an additional 211,560 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $256,862,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rollins by 18.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 312,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.



Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

