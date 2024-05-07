Rostislav Christov Raykov Purchases 126,200 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 126,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$194,348.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 9,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$13,468.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 18,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 50,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$76,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$322,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 94,900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$94,900.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 95,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$95,500.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

LGC stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,530. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of -0.10. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$1.79.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

