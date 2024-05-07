Roth Mkm Lowers Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Price Target to $14.00

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Beachbody

Beachbody Stock Performance

Shares of Beachbody stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. 32,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,216. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.19. Beachbody has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($2.55). The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.49%. Research analysts expect that Beachbody will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Beachbody Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.