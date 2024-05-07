Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target to GBX 155

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 155 ($1.95) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 185 ($2.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Johnson Service Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Peter Egan bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £89,050 ($111,871.86). 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Johnson Service Group
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Service Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Freshpet Surges 10%: Fresh Highs to Come for This Pet Stock
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.