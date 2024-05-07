Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target to GBX 155

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 155 ($1.95) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 185 ($2.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of LON JSG traded up GBX 5.21 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 154.61 ($1.94). 200,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,162. The firm has a market capitalization of £640.73 million, a PE ratio of 2,566.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.65. Johnson Service Group has a 12 month low of GBX 99 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.65 ($1.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 134.83.

In other news, insider Peter Egan bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £89,050 ($111,871.86). 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

