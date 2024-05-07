Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target to GBX 3,200

SIG (LON:SHI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,300 ($41.46) to GBX 3,200 ($40.20) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SIG Price Performance

Shares of SHI opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.33) on Friday. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44 ($0.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.05. The company has a market cap of £307.40 million, a P/E ratio of -662.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £131,465.60 ($165,157.79). In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,502.51). Also, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £131,465.60 ($165,157.79). 19.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

