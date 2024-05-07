Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.71

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.71 and last traded at $143.65, with a volume of 438859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,368,000 after acquiring an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $323,251,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,208,000 after buying an additional 148,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.