Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Runway Growth Finance has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $534.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at $766,640.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,640.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RWAY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

