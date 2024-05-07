RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives $20.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,784.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,593,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,955,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,047,358 shares of company stock valued at $41,441,391 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 6,329.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RXO during the third quarter worth $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in RXO by 106,833.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in RXO by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

