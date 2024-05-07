RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.38.

RXST opened at $62.84 on Monday. RxSight has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.21.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at $419,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $998,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,520. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RxSight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the first quarter worth $51,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

