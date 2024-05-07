RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) PT Raised to $72.00 at Oppenheimer

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Get RxSight alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RXST

RxSight Price Performance

NASDAQ RXST opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $525,920.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,520. Corporate insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in RxSight by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 361.4% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.