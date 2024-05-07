Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 83.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

