Ryvyl (RVYL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Ryvyl Price Performance

Shares of RVYL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ryvyl has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

Ryvyl Company Profile

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.