Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SCCB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. 7,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00.
About Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.