Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.28

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 112608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

SB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $599.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

