Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.
Safehold Stock Performance
SAFE traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. 50,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,730. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 36.61, a current ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11.
Safehold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -87.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.
Further Reading
