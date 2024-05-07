Saga Price Hits $3.04 on Top Exchanges (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Saga token can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00004818 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Saga has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Saga has a market cap of $280.53 million and $78.36 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,005,995,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,188,442 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,005,893,563 with 92,151,151 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 3.14245758 USD and is down -7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $80,773,855.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

