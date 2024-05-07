Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Saitama coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $55.42 million and $501,330.51 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 54,916,781,732 coins and its circulating supply is 42,723,580,064 coins. The official website for Saitama is saitachain.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 54,916,781,731.86525 with 42,723,580,063.703316 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00125278 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $617,423.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

