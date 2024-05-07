Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Insider Acquires A$30,915.00 in Stock

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Smith bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,915.00 ($20,473.51).

Samuel Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 19th, Samuel Smith bought 4,366 shares of Santana Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,972.87 ($3,293.29).

Santana Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, silver, and base metal properties in New Zealand, Cambodia, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Bendigo-Ophir gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in Central Otago, New Zealand. The company also holds interests in the Cuitaboca Silver-Gold Project that covering an area of 5,500 hectares situated in Mexico; and two gold exploration licenses in Cambodia.

