Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 30,444 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 25.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 481,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.9% during the third quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in eHealth by 93.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 36,449 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.93 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

