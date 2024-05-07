Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,358 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

