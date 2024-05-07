Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,448 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,448 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

