Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,260 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 712,374 shares of company stock worth $29,639,338. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

