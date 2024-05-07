Sapient Capital LLC Invests $298,000 in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 303,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 32,994 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,201 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $756.32 million, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.78.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
