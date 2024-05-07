Sapient Capital LLC Invests $374,000 in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,885 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 463,035 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 947,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 179,933 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 503,799 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,680,000 after buying an additional 1,603,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

