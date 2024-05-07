Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after acquiring an additional 878,874 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,272,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,170,000 after purchasing an additional 210,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $269.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.34 and its 200 day moving average is $229.78.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

