Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $64.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,005 shares of company stock worth $30,536,214 over the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

