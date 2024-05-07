Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HSBC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,465,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 95,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $761.75.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

