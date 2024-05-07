Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VGT opened at $516.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $382.70 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.06 and a 200 day moving average of $487.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

