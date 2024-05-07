Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 43,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $327.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $165.24 and a 12 month high of $333.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

