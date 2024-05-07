Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,889,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,408,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $542.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

