SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

SBFG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. 10,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456. The company has a market cap of $91.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

