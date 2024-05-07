Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,508,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 1,283,079 shares.The stock last traded at $51.64 and had previously closed at $51.56.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,848,000 after acquiring an additional 248,019 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,669 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after buying an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after acquiring an additional 566,822 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

