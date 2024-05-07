Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $48,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 526,057 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,985. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

