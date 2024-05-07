Scotiabank Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$14.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.25.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MRE

Martinrea International Stock Performance

TSE MRE opened at C$11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$897.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.2317757 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martinrea International news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$197,047.20. In related news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso bought 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,163.00. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 22,200 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$197,047.20. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,353 shares of company stock valued at $348,645. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Martinrea International

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.