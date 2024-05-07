Seaboard Co. (SEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Seaboard Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,219.00 on Tuesday. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,048.01 and a 12 month high of $3,942.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEB

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.