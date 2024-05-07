Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider Purchases £19,885.80 in Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider David McCreadie bought 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.80 ($24,982.16).

David McCreadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, David McCreadie acquired 2,880 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.72) per share, with a total value of £19,987.20 ($25,109.55).

LON STB traded up GBX 18 ($0.23) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 688 ($8.64). The company had a trading volume of 15,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,978. The firm has a market cap of £131.13 million, a P/E ratio of 503.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 685.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 673.45. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 750 ($9.42).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,335.77%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

