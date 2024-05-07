SelectQuote (SLQT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect SelectQuote to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. SelectQuote has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $405.44 million during the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SelectQuote Trading Up 5.7 %

SLQT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 291,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,995. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Stories

